Another earthquake felt in B.C. Friday morning, 3rd since mid-September

Another earthquake was felt in parts of B.C. early Friday morning.
This is the third earthquake since mid-September.
On Sept. 26, a small earthquake struck near Victoria just after 4 a.m.
Previously, on Sept. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 275 kilometres northwest of Port McNeill around 22:22 p.m. UTC, which is 3:22 p.m. PT.
On Friday, the 3.7 magnitude quake struck in the Strait of Georgia near Tsawwassen just after 2 a.m.
Residents reported feeling mild shaking around Vancouver and Victoria.
There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
