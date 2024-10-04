Another earthquake felt in B.C. Friday morning, 3rd since mid-September

See more sharing options

Another earthquake was felt in parts of B.C. early Friday morning.

This is the third earthquake since mid-September.

On Sept. 26, a small earthquake struck near Victoria just after 4 a.m.

Previously, on Sept. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 275 kilometres northwest of Port McNeill around 22:22 p.m. UTC, which is 3:22 p.m. PT.

On Friday, the 3.7 magnitude quake struck in the Strait of Georgia near Tsawwassen just after 2 a.m.

Residents reported feeling mild shaking around Vancouver and Victoria.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.7 – 21 km W of Tsawwassen, Canada https://t.co/tXqURVl3TJ — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 4, 2024

Today's early-morning M3.8 earthquake near #Vancouver was within the subducting Juan de Fuca plate that is slowly being pushed beneath North America, from Vancouver Island to northern #California.

More on the tectonics and deep (type 2) earthquakes:https://t.co/z3uPWgT87m pic.twitter.com/skmjgcVFVX — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) October 4, 2024

Anyone else woken up by an apparent earthquake in Vancouver just now? — Peter Meiszner (@PeterMeiszner) October 4, 2024

me sitting on the edge of my bed half asleep after the earthquake in Vancouver rn pic.twitter.com/tWWR7jPs9y — bells (@Bella_BMTH_) October 4, 2024

Earthquake in VANCOUVER?! Anyone else just feel that — Alyssa Hamlet (@alyssa_hamlet) October 4, 2024

Good morning! ☕️ We felt another earthquake and I’m grateful to say it was a mild one. Woke me up though! #yyj #earthquake pic.twitter.com/HYMZ2H07x7 — Cynthia Mackey Pre-Order If A 🐝 Lands on Your Toe (@mackey_cynthia) October 4, 2024