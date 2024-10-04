Menu

Environment

Another earthquake felt in B.C. Friday morning, 3rd since mid-September

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 11:23 am
Millions have access to an early warning system that could give them valuable seconds before a potentially devastating earthquake. Emily Lazatin reports on the protective actions of the system – Aug 29, 2024
Another earthquake was felt in parts of B.C. early Friday morning.

This is the third earthquake since mid-September.

On Sept. 26, a small earthquake struck near Victoria just after 4 a.m.

Previously, on Sept. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 275 kilometres northwest of Port McNeill around 22:22 p.m. UTC, which is 3:22 p.m. PT.

On Friday, the 3.7 magnitude quake struck in the Strait of Georgia near Tsawwassen just after 2 a.m.

Residents reported feeling mild shaking around Vancouver and Victoria.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

