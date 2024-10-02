Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie receiver makes waves in CFL debut

For Dhel Duncan-Busby, the stage wasn’t too big in his debut CFL game. Though he did fumble his first CFL reception, he was able to recover it and from then on it was full steam ahead.

The Vancouver native was able to amass an impressive seven receptions for 92 yards against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, helping the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 29 to 16 victory.

Now in his second week of prep for the Riders’ next opponent, the Edmonton Elks, Duncan-Busby is becoming more comfortable with the offence.

“Obviously I’m kind of able to settle my nerves down a lot more than what it was last week and just getting another full week of getting reps will make me more mentally sharp,” said Duncan-Busby.

For the first year Rider, it was the fast pace of the CFL game that caught him off guard originally and took some getting used to.

“The speed, the speed in which the game is played, obviously these guys are here for a reason, they get paid for a reason. But honestly that doesn’t really change much of what I have to do. I just gotta make sure I lock in on my assignments and do what I gotta do,” said Duncan-Busby.

He will draw his second start this weekend in Edmonton and he wants to continue to prove to himself that he does indeed have what it takes to excel as a professional.

“It’s not even validation for other people. it’s more or less proving it to myself that I do belong and that I am supposed to be here and that I can play at this level,” said Duncan-Busby.