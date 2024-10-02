Plastics plant benzene removal leads First Nation to suggest some residents evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

Aamjiwnaang First Nation issued the precautionary evacuation notice for select areas near the plant’s fence line in advance of the work underway this week to remove benzene from the INEOS Styrosolution site.

The First Nation says the removal was expected to result in some increased benzene levels until Saturday and monitors were set up around the community to keep tabs on emissions.

The styrene plant was shut down in April after a massive spike in cancer-causing benzene levels was picked up and the First Nation reported some residents had fallen ill, prompting the community to declare a state of emergency.

The company has since announced plans to permanently close by 2026 and says it has been mandated to remove benzene from the site by Oct. 16.

It says the government-mandated removal plan may result in elevated benzene emissions, but they are expected to be “localized near the site boundary and are not expected to cause adverse effects to the local population.”

The First Nation says several of its offices, including the band office, will be closed until Friday in anticipation of the benzene removal and staff would be working from home.

Benzene can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness and headaches following short-term exposures, and can cause cancers such as leukemia after long-term exposures.

It is a clear, mostly colourless liquid that is part of the makeup of crude oil. It’s used to make styrene, a lightweight plastic used in items such as auto parts, food containers and toys.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault described the evacuation as precautionary and said the government was working with the First Nation.

“We will continue to work with them to monitor the situation and to intervene again, if need be, regarding this company or other companies,” he said Wednesday.

The federal and provincial governments both moved to bring in more stringent rules at the plant earlier this year after repeated concerns about elevated benzene levels.