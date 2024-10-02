Menu

Politics

Not possible to depoliticize Alberta transgender rule debate: Federal minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is moving forward on legislation related to gender policies in the province. Smith calls it critical legislation that would ban any sort of gender transition surgery before the age of 18. Kendra Slugoski reports.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to depoliticize the debate around upcoming legislation affecting transgender youth, but a federal minister says that’s not possible.

Marci Ien, the federal Liberals’ minister for gender equality, says on social media that creating the legislation itself is a political act.

Ien’s comments come after Smith posted a new video online in which she says those who consider the new policies harmful are misguided.

Smith added she wants the forthcoming debate on the legislation, to be introduced when the house reconvenes later this month, to be mature and compassionate.

Ien says she’s offered to meet with Smith to discuss the legislation further, but that the sweeping changes being proposed could threaten lives.

The legislation, first announced by Smith in an online video in January, seeks to prohibit those under 18 from undergoing gender affirmation surgery, those under 16 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and more.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

