1st-degree murder charge laid in suspicious Vancouver Island death

RCMP on Vancouver Island say a man has been charged with murder in relation to a suspicious death discovered on Saturday morning.
Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a home in the Ditidaht First Nations, about 150 kilometres northwest of Victoria, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested with the support of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team.
Mounties said Tuesday that Derian Tate had been charged with first-degree murder.
Tate is due in court on Oct. 8.
