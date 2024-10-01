1st-degree murder charge laid in suspicious Vancouver Island death

See more sharing options

RCMP on Vancouver Island say a man has been charged with murder in relation to a suspicious death discovered on Saturday morning.

Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a home in the Ditidaht First Nations, about 150 kilometres northwest of Victoria, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested with the support of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team.

Mounties said Tuesday that Derian Tate had been charged with first-degree murder.

Tate is due in court on Oct. 8.