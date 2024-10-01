Menu

Crime

1st-degree murder charge laid in suspicious Vancouver Island death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 8:20 pm
1 min read
File photo. Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
File photo. Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
RCMP on Vancouver Island say a man has been charged with murder in relation to a suspicious death discovered on Saturday morning.

Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a home in the Ditidaht First Nations, about 150 kilometres northwest of Victoria, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Homicide investigators deployed after suspicious death of 81-year-old man on Texada Island
Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene. A suspect was arrested with the support of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team.

Mounties said Tuesday that Derian Tate had been charged with first-degree murder.

Tate is due in court on Oct. 8.

