Moose Jaw Police Service superintendent fired, police tight-lipped on reason

The Moose Jaw Police Service has quietly dismissed one of its superintendents.

Taylor Mickleborough was relieved of duty recently, but both he and the Moose Jaw, Sask., police remain tight-lipped about the situation.

According to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, Mickleborough began his policing career in the year 2000.

He has worked traffic, criminal investigations and the serious crimes unit and even picked up some awards along the way.

But on Tuesday, police said he’s been dismissed from duty.

“I can confirm that Taylor Mickleborough is no longer a member of the Moose Jaw Police Service and I can’t provide any further comment at this time,” said Jay-D Houghton with Moose Jaw police communications.

The details around his dismissal remain few, as the police were tight-lipped about what happened and what’s next.

“It’s possible that there are legal proceedings, but I can’t confirm that without doing some additional research on that,” Houghton said.

To find out what happens when an officer is dismissed, Global News reached out to the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers but was unable to secure a comment.

Moose Jaw police did not offer any additional details about Mickleborough’s firing, nor did they specify whether he had violated any sections of the Saskatchewan Police Act.

Global News reached out to Mickleborough, but he declined to comment on the matter.