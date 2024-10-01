Quebec premier floats idea of ​​’waiting zones’ in Canada for asylum seekers

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault says his government has asked Ottawa to set up “waiting zones” for asylum seekers, as is the practice in France.

Legault told reporters during a press conference Tuesday in Paris that Canada should take inspiration from the European country.

The premier says Quebec is home to 45 per cent of asylum seekers in Canada, and wants the federal government to better distribute would-be refugees across the country.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Former Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette sent a letter to Ottawa in July calling on the government to set up a secure transition site to hold asylum seekers before they are transferred around Canada.

1:12 Premier Legault threatens a referendum on immigration

But federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Legault is using immigration for political ends and that the idea of ​​waiting zones is completely different from anything that has been conceived in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Asylum seekers arriving in France can be placed in waiting zones for up to 26 days.