Ferry service between Nova Scotia, P.E.I. won’t resume until at least Oct. 19

Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been delayed until Oct. 19.

Northumberland Ferries said today problems persist with the MV Saaremaa’s engines and the vessel is not ready to return to its route between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The company estimates the ferry will be back in service by Oct. 19, pending further inspections and certifications.

Northumberland says the MV Caribou, which transports people along the same route, won’t be ready for service until at least Dec. 9.

Ferry service between the provinces was halted last week when the MV Saaremaa began experiencing technical issues, not long after the MV Confederation, which operates on the same route, ran into a wharf and was taken out of service.

The company says it has contacted other ferry operators to see if their ships could take on the route, but found none available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.