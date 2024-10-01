Menu

Canada

Ferry service between Nova Scotia, P.E.I. won’t resume until at least Oct. 19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2024 12:05 pm
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been delayed until Oct. 19. The sealing vessel Cathy Erlene, left, is dwarfed by the passenger ferry MV Caribou leaving North Sydney, N.S., on Saturday, March 28, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been delayed until Oct. 19. The sealing vessel Cathy Erlene, left, is dwarfed by the passenger ferry MV Caribou leaving North Sydney, N.S., on Saturday, March 28, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia has been delayed until Oct. 19.

Northumberland Ferries said today problems persist with the MV Saaremaa’s engines and the vessel is not ready to return to its route between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The company estimates the ferry will be back in service by Oct. 19, pending further inspections and certifications.

Northumberland says the MV Caribou, which transports people along the same route, won’t be ready for service until at least Dec. 9.

Ferry service between the provinces was halted last week when the MV Saaremaa began experiencing technical issues, not long after the MV Confederation, which operates on the same route, ran into a wharf and was taken out of service.

The company says it has contacted other ferry operators to see if their ships could take on the route, but found none available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

