Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. election: Conservative candidate compares LGBTQ policy to residential schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 27'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 27
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Sept. 27
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s election is facing calls to withdraw after she compared the province’s former policy on gender identity in schools with the residential school system.

Sherry Wilson, Tory candidate in the Albert-Riverview riding, was referencing the policy allowing teachers to use the preferred first names and pronouns of trans and non-binary students.

Claiming “parents rights,” the Progressive Conservative government under Premier Blaine Higgs modified that guidance in 2023, requiring that teachers get parental consent before they can use the preferred names of students under 16.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wilson, in a Facebook post on Monday marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, said the residential school system isolated Indigenous children from their parents, traditional values and family culture.

She says isolating children from parents “must never be allowed to happen again in Canada,” in support of her party’s changes to the gender identity policy in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, Pabineau First Nation Chief Terry Richardson called for Wilson to be removed as the Progressive Conservative candidate in the riding, located in the province’s southeast.

Trending Now

Green Party deputy leader Megan Mitton called Wilson’s post “abhorrent, indefensible, and completely wrong,” and asked for her to apologize to Indigenous communities across the province and country.

The Progressive Conservative team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Wilson’s Facebook post has been taken down.

In her Facebook post, Wilson doesn’t mention the gender identity policy by name, instead saying, “We must never put our teachers in the position where they have to hide important parts of a child’s development from their own parents!”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices