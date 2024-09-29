Ceremony honours fallen Alberta police and peace officers

Send this page to someone via email

A sombre ceremony was held at the Alberta legislative grounds Sunday to remember the police and peace officers in the province who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day honoured the 106 police and peace officers who have died in the line of duty in Alberta since 1876. The ceremony is held on the last Sunday of September each year.

“For almost a century and a half, Alberta police and peace officers have unfailingly answered the call to serve and protect their neighbours and communities,” Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.

"For almost a century and a half, Alberta police and peace officers have unfailingly answered the call to serve and protect their neighbours and communities," Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.

"It is with profound gratitude that we honour these heroes and the courage and professionalism they demonstrated in the line of duty."

The ceremony started with hundreds of law enforcement members from agencies across the province marching onto the south lawn of the legislature grounds, to the sounds of the regimental pipes and drums.

View image in full screen Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day at the Alberta Legislature on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News

The day is also meant to honour the family and friends who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“It’s humbling to be here,” Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said. “Each and every year, it’s our chance to pay our respect for those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Also, to pay it to the families who are here as well.”

McFee was pleased with the turnout from community members who attended Sunday’s ceremony, despite cooler and, at times, rainy weather. He said it was the community who got the Edmonton Police Service through the deaths of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan in early 2023.

“It was the community who got us through and they continue to be our ultimate pillar of strength and our support,” McFee said.

“It’s part of what we love doing. When you see the community out here it just pushes you through.”

Several dignitaries spoke before the names of all 106 fallen Alberta officers were read aloud. No new names were added to the Pillar of Strength this year. The permanent monument bears the names of all of Alberta’s fallen officers.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi attended and said it was a sombre but important day.

“It is our way of showing our appreciation for the peace officers and police officers, as well as their families, and acknowledge their sacrifices and how every day they step up to make our communities safer places for everyone,” Sohi said. “As a community, we need to appreciate that.”

View image in full screen Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day at the Alberta Legislature on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Kabi Moulitharan / Global News

Debbie and Herman Tames have a daughter, son and son-in-law who are police officers. They attended Sunday’s ceremony to support their family members, and law enforcement members as a whole.

“This is an honour of all those that have lost their life for us,” Herman said. “All those that do this work for us citizens.”

“These people lay their life on the line every day for you,” Debbie added. “So that’s why we’re here. We’re just here to support our family and in general, the police forces.”

Also Sunday, the Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day ceremony was held in Ottawa.