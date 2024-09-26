‘Honour them’: Eagle Heart Centre provides shoes in honour of truth and reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

People in Regina gathered at the Eagle Heart Centre Thursday for their third annual truth and reconciliation awareness day event.

What initially began as a way to recognize and remember those impacted by residential schools by placing shoes around the property as a memorial has evolved into something more.

“The first awareness event that we held was in memorial of the residential school children that were found in unmarked grave,” Mandy Bull, the Eagle Heart Centre executive director said.

“We wanted to honour them by putting shoes on our wall. And to our surprise, our community of North Central had taken those shoes because they were in need of them.”

Now three years in, the community is leaning in to helping those in need to provide footwear.

“We had originally asked for children’s shoes the first year that we did this,” Bull said.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, we noticed there was a greater need for all sizes of shoes. So, our community members and our partners were able to donate from infant all the way up to adult-sized shoes.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Community partners contributed nearly 150 pairs of shoes for the event for the public to take what they need.

For Linda Anderson, the chair of the board for Eagle Heart Centre, she said today is about not forgetting what took place in residential schools.

“Our history and our story was brushed under the carpet for many decades,” Anderson said. “I’ve been here in the city for 71 years and I’ve seen a lot of promises made and a lot of promises forgotten about. I think every year this time of year, we have to come together as a community and see where we’re at with the 94 calls to action.”

Bull said seeing the community come together to support the less fortunate is inspiring to see.

“This is why we are here,” Bull explained. “This is why our building is smack dab in the middle of North Central because of the people that we want to meet with. These are the people that we want to not only serve but break bread with.”

Organizers said food and toys were also donated, and that many of the shoes will be claimed by the morning.

Story continues below advertisement