Traffic stop leads Winnipeg cops to a half-dozen guns, ammo

Unpaid insurance led to a raft of criminal charges for a 37-year-old Winnipeg man following a traffic stop in Transcona on Tuesday.
Police said they pulled over a Lincoln Navigator on Panet Road around 5:40 p.m. after noticing that the vehicle’s insurance had lapsed. When talking to officers, the man told them he had weapons in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.
A search of the vehicle turned up three rifles, two handguns, a shotgun and a box of ammunition.
Police determined that the man didn’t have a licence for the weapons. He’s been charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as cocaine possession.
