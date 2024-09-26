Traffic stop leads Winnipeg cops to a half-dozen guns, ammo

Send this page to someone via email

Unpaid insurance led to a raft of criminal charges for a 37-year-old Winnipeg man following a traffic stop in Transcona on Tuesday.

Police said they pulled over a Lincoln Navigator on Panet Road around 5:40 p.m. after noticing that the vehicle’s insurance had lapsed. When talking to officers, the man told them he had weapons in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle turned up three rifles, two handguns, a shotgun and a box of ammunition.

Police determined that the man didn’t have a licence for the weapons. He’s been charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as cocaine possession.