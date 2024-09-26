Province to provide update on Manitoba health workers Thursday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province is set to make an announcement about Manitoba’s health-care workforce Thursday afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew and Uzoma Asagwara will be joined by chief medical officer Dr. José François and registered nurse Tiana Wyryha for a press conference from the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News will stream the 12:45 p.m. event live on this page.