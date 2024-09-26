Province to provide update on Manitoba health workers Thursday

The province is set to make an announcement about Manitoba’s health-care workforce Thursday afternoon.
Premier Wab Kinew and Uzoma Asagwara will be joined by chief medical officer Dr. José François and registered nurse Tiana Wyryha for a press conference from the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg.
Global News will stream the 12:45 p.m. event live on this page.
Health-care support staff threaten to strike
