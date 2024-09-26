Menu

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Video link
Headline link
Health

Province to provide update on Manitoba health workers Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg's Grace Hospital. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Grace Hospital. Global News / File
The province is set to make an announcement about Manitoba’s health-care workforce Thursday afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew and Uzoma Asagwara will be joined by chief medical officer Dr. José François and registered nurse Tiana Wyryha for a press conference from the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg.

Global News will stream the 12:45 p.m. event live on this page.

