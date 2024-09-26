Costco’s Kirkland brand yogurt is being recalled. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Danone Canada is recalling a brand of yogurt sold at Costco warehouses this month, the company said in a press release.

The recall relates to Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt (Costco Item 1264134), which was sold at Costco between Sept. 3 and Sept. 19, the company said.

The affected products are identified by three applicable “best before” dates – Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 22. The yogurt was sold in packs of 24.

0:34 3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

“Danone Canada is recalling the Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt as the product may contain a type of yeast that could cause illness to individuals with a compromised immune system. The food safety risk is low as this yeast is not known to grow in refrigerated temperatures,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said customers should not consume the affected product and bring them to a Costco warehouse for a full refund on the return.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt may have been given,” the company said.

This is the second such recall issued by the company just this month.

The previous recall was issued on Sept. 12 and pertained to the 24 pack of Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt, after a mould was detected.