Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Costco’s Kirkland brand yogurt is being recalled. What to know

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa. Costco has recalled Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt (Costco Item 1264134), which was sold at Costco between Sept. 3 and Sept. 19, the company said.
Danone Canada is recalling a brand of yogurt sold at Costco warehouses this month, the company said in a press release.

The recall relates to Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt (Costco Item 1264134), which was sold at Costco between Sept. 3 and Sept. 19, the company said.

The affected products are identified by three applicable “best before” dates – Oct. 18, Oct. 20, Oct. 22. The yogurt was sold in packs of 24.

Click to play video: '3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall'
3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

“Danone Canada is recalling the Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt as the product may contain a type of yeast that could cause illness to individuals with a compromised immune system. The food safety risk is low as this yeast is not known to grow in refrigerated temperatures,” the statement read.

The company said customers should not consume the affected product and bring them to a Costco warehouse for a full refund on the return.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt may have been given,” the company said.

This is the second such recall issued by the company just this month.

The previous recall was issued on Sept. 12 and pertained to the 24 pack of Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt, after a mould was detected.

