Montreal to change bylaw to protect venues from noise complaints

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 3:57 pm
The City of Montreal is promising to rapidly change a bylaw to protect entertainment venues and bars from noise complaints, after a court ordered a beloved music hall to pipe down.

In a decision released Monday, the Court of Appeal ordered La Tulipe — a venue that opened its doors more than 100 years ago — to stop making audible noise from its sound equipment.

After losing the court case brought by a noise-sensitive neighbour, La Tulipe announced Tuesday it would close down immediately.

The news shocked Montrealers, who realized the court decision would likely lead to many other venues across the city to be forced to close.

In response, Luc Rabouin, mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, says the city will hold an emergency session on Thursday to exclude music halls, bars and restaurants from a noise regulation bylaw.

The property adjacent to La Tulipe had been used as a warehouse prior to 2016, and the city concedes it mistakenly granted the new owner a permit to convert the commercial space into residences.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

