Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Four injured in Ottawa transit assaults, man charged by hate crime unit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
Ottawa police say four people were seriously injured when investigators allege a man making "hate-filled" comments carried out a series of assaults on public transit buses and trains. An Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on April 28, 2022, in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say four people were seriously injured when investigators allege a man making "hate-filled" comments carried out a series of assaults on public transit buses and trains. An Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on April 28, 2022, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa police say four people were seriously injured when a man making what investigators called “hate-filled” comments allegedly carried out a series of assaults on public transit buses and trains.

Police say they responded Monday at around 10:50 a.m. to reports of an assault on an LRT train near Tunney’s Pasture.

They say officers later learned that the suspect had allegedly assaulted four people while making hateful remarks on various OC Transpo buses and trains between Algonquin College and Tunney’s Pasture stations.

Police say all four victims were seriously injured.

A 26-year-old man faces several charges, including two counts each of assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the charges were laid by its hate and bias crime unit.

They offered no immediate details about the victims or the suspect’s allegedly hateful comments.

Police thanked bystanders who offered first aid.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

