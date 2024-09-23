Protest outlines concerns about incoming Edmonton shelter location: ‘There’s no services’

Send this page to someone via email

Around 50 protesters crowded the sidewalk Sunday in front of what will be Edmonton’s newest emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The group raised concerns about safety, client supports and the suitability of the location of the shelter-to-be on the corner of 149th Street and 124th Avenue.

It’s an industrial area, directly across the street from a Costco and surrounded by warehouses, a church and a thrift store.

2:08 Concerns raised over new homeless shelter in west Edmonton industrial area

“It’s not a good location. There’s nothing out here,” said Patrick Scanlan, one of the protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A sign on the door that will house the shelter says the building is under construction.

People living in the surrounding communities – particularly to the east, in Dovercourt – are concerned about the effect the new shelter will have on the area, and where people who leave the shelter will go.

“The community wants to know what actions to take to keep themselves safe and what actions to take when you find somebody who needs help on the streets,” said Ashley Speer, a Dovercourt community member.

“All (we’ve been told) is ‘Call 311′, or Call 211;’ but who is going to be accountable for those people?”

In a statement to Global News, the city said its primary role is land zoning.

“Emergency shelters in Alberta are funded and regulated by the Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services. The Province is therefore in the best position to answer questions about emergency shelters,” said Hani Quan, affordable housing and homelessness director for the City of Edmonton.

“Also, Hope Mission will be able to provide answers to specific questions about their site in Dovercourt.”

2:03 City of Edmonton looks at where homeless shelters belong

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services said location approval is the city’s responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shelter operators work with the city to ensure that potential shelter locations meet local zoning requirements and have required municipal approvals including required public consultation,” Alysha Wishloff told Global News in a statement.

“Funded shelter operators like Hope Mission have good-neighbour practices in place to maintain communication with the community before and throughout the operation of the shelter.”

Hope Mission did not respond to a Global News request for comment before publication deadline Sunday.

Residents said these answers haven’t relieved their concerns.

“Why are we putting unhoused people in the industrial area? That would be my question,” said Penelope Moon Walker, another Dovercourt community member.

“We need to honour the people, honour their rights and not put them in industrial sites.”