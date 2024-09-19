Survey says: Manitoba premier tops approval ratings with 66%

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is once again at the top of the heap when it comes to provincial leaders’ approval ratings.

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute says Wab Kinew holds a 66 per cent approval rating — a full 20 percentage points higher than the premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, and B.C., who are tied for second place with 46 per cent.

Kinew’s high marks come on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office next month and mirror his 66 per cent rating in June.

Premiers’ Performance: As Election Day looms for three, Eby up, Moe down, Higgs remains least approved-ofhttps://t.co/OMDLA2qESi pic.twitter.com/ZXDHzHCPAl — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) September 19, 2024

Some of his fellow premiers are facing imminent elections, including B.C.’s David Eby, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe (45 per cent approval) and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, who sits in dead last with 30 per cent approval.

The results come from an online survey taken between Sept. 12 and 18, among a representative randomized sample of 3,985 Canadian adults, of whom 348 were in Manitoba. The margin of error for the results from this province is plus or minus five per cent.