National

Politics

Survey says: Manitoba premier tops approval ratings with 66%

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
FILE - Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in on June 10. Kinew has the highest approval rating among Canada's 10 provincial premiers. View image in full screen
FILE - Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in on June 10. Kinew has the highest approval rating among Canada's 10 provincial premiers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
Manitoba’s premier is once again at the top of the heap when it comes to provincial leaders’ approval ratings.

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute says Wab Kinew holds a 66 per cent approval rating — a full 20 percentage points higher than the premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, and B.C., who are tied for second place with 46 per cent.

Kinew’s high marks come on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office next month and mirror his 66 per cent rating in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of his fellow premiers are facing imminent elections, including B.C.’s David Eby, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe (45 per cent approval) and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, who sits in dead last with 30 per cent approval.

The results come from an online survey taken between Sept. 12 and 18, among a representative randomized sample of 3,985 Canadian adults, of whom 348 were in Manitoba. The margin of error for the results from this province is plus or minus five per cent.

Click to play video: 'Survey says: Manitoba’s Wab Kinew tops Canadian premier approval rankings'
Survey says: Manitoba’s Wab Kinew tops Canadian premier approval rankings

 

