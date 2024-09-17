Menu

Canada

Prisoner advocacy group calls on Nova Scotia to launch independent review of jails

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions'
Report highlights concerns over N.S. prison conditions
Over the last year and a half, the East Coast Prison Justice Society has been looking into prisoner conditions in our provincial jails. Their newly released report is raising concerns over health, safety and human rights violations for those who are incarcerated. Alicia Draus has the details – Jul 26, 2021
A prisoner rights group says the Nova Scotia government must pass a law requiring independent monitoring of the province’s jails.

In a report released today, the East Coast Prison Justice Society says provincial inmates complain of issues such as prolonged lockdowns and poor access to health care.

The group’s annual report is a compilation of comments gathered from nearly 800 phone calls from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, with inmates in the jail system.

Inmates also complained of little access to cultural and spiritual support programs, particularly for African and Indigenous Nova Scotians.

The group issued 42 recommendations, including that the province launch an independent review to identify necessary changes to the jail system, including on issues such as health care.

Barbara Adams, the province’s justice minister, told reporters this morning the province is open to an independent review but offered no further details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

