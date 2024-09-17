Child welfare deaths ‘profound tragedy’ but Ont. minister has no timeline to reduce fatalities

The minister responsible for the child welfare network in Ontario that sees a child die every three days on average says those deaths are a “profound tragedy” but stopped short of committing to when he will be able to reduce that number.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Michael Parsa said his government was strengthening the tools it had available to deal with child neglect and would continue to push new changes.

“The death of a child or a youth is a profound tragedy — and we will do everything we can to make sure that they have the supports,” Parsa said.

“We have to do everything we can collectively, certainly. Whether we’re legislating policies, or (working as) service providers, every one of us need to do everything we can to make sure children and youth succeed and thrive in their communities and no one is left behind.”

Parsa’s comments were the first time he has addressed reporting from Global News that shows a child under Ontario’s care network dies, on average, every three days.

Data obtained from the provincial government under freedom of information laws shows that, between 2020 and 2022, 354 children died either under the care of a children’s aid society, with an open file or with one that closed within 12 months of their death.

The information showed roughly a third of those deaths were unexplained — with children’s aid and the provincial government unable to work out how they had died.

Medical deaths made up the next largest category in all three years, followed by accidental deaths. Suicides accounted for between seven and 11 per cent of the deaths recorded in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The government is also in the midst of an ongoing review of child welfare in Ontario. The results and ultimate goals of that review are unclear, although Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently said he was willing to widen its scope if necessary.

Parsa, whose office declined an interview about the data when Global News originally obtained it, said legislation passed earlier this year was increasing protections.

The Supporting Children’s Futures Act was introduced to strengthen oversight of group homes, increase the number of visitors that must be made to check on children in care and bring changes to how enforcement is carried out.

“There are certain standards and these aren’t suggestions — it’s the law,” Parsa said.

The minister, however, was not willing to guarantee the changes would lead to a reduction in the number of deaths. Asked if he could commit to the number of child deaths reducing, Parsa avoided the question.

“Every youth, every child in this province needs to has to be able to succeed and thrive irrespective of their circumstances — and we will not stop until we get to make sure that happens,” he said.

Asked again, he said: “We will never give up on children and youth in our province. They’re the future of our province. And we’ll make sure they’ll continue to receive the supports and services they need.”