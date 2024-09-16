Edmonton woman sinks 2 holes-in-one during same round of golf

Send this page to someone via email

Getting a hole-in-one can be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for many golfers — which makes what Carol Wallace did even more spectacular.

The Edmonton woman got not one, but two aces in the same round at the Lewis Estates Golf Course.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the course in west Edmonton, where the first hole-in-one happened on the Par-3 fourth hole — the second time in her life the golfer had made such a shot.

“It just landed this far,” she said, holding her hands about two feet apart, “and just hopped right into the hole.”

View image in full screen Carol Wallace with her first hole-in-one on Hole 4 at the Lewis Estates Golf Course in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Supplied

Her golf partner, Cindy Yoon, joked she should try to up her game.

“We were going to the red tee together in the same cart and I joked to her, ‘If you make another today, you will be on TV.'”

And that’s exactly what happened.

The duo got to the 12th hole — another Par 3 — where Wallace was just hoping she wouldn’t end up in the sand trap.

“It did and I went down to pick up my tee and these guys behind me are yelling, ‘Oh, go in, go in!’

“And it was rolling down the hill and went right into the hole.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And it was rolling down the hill and went right into the hole."

View image in full screen Carol Wallace with her second hole-in-one at the Lewis Estates Golf Course in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Supplied

(Photo note: Wallace started the day wearing pants and a jacket due to it being a cold morning, but as the day warmed she shed layers, as seen in the photo above.)

Global News looked up the odds of getting two aces in one round: it’s 67 million to one. Wallace can’t quite believe it.

“So rare that it doesn’t seem like it’s possible for me to have done that. I’m not a really good golfer.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So rare that it doesn't seem like it's possible for me to have done that. I'm not a really good golfer."

Score-wise, she said it ended up being her best round of the season.

