Politics

Mark Wasyliw booted from Manitoba NDP caucus for business partner’s Nygard ties

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 2:03 pm
FILE - MLA Mark Wasyliw speaking in the Manitoba legislature in 2021. He was removed from the NDP caucus Monday. View image in full screen
FILE - MLA Mark Wasyliw speaking in the Manitoba legislature in 2021. He was removed from the NDP caucus Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin King - POOL
The MLA for Fort Garry has been given the boot from his party’s caucus, effective immediately.

The Manitoba NDP announced Monday that Mark Wasyliw was removed from caucus after it learned that Wasyliw’s business partner is acting as a criminal defence lawyer for disgraced Winnipeg fashion designer Peter Nygard.

Nygard was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week after being convicted of four sexual assaults in Toronto, dating from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba NDP said Wasilyw’s judgment doesn’t align with the party’s principles of mutual respect and trust.

Defence lawyer withdraws from Peter Nygard case ahead of sentencing
