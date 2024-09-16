Mark Wasyliw booted from Manitoba NDP caucus for business partner’s Nygard ties

See more sharing options

The MLA for Fort Garry has been given the boot from his party’s caucus, effective immediately.

The Manitoba NDP announced Monday that Mark Wasyliw was removed from caucus after it learned that Wasyliw’s business partner is acting as a criminal defence lawyer for disgraced Winnipeg fashion designer Peter Nygard.

Nygard was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week after being convicted of four sexual assaults in Toronto, dating from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba NDP said Wasilyw’s judgment doesn’t align with the party’s principles of mutual respect and trust.

