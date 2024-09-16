United Way in Guelph hopes 2024 fundraising campaign exceeds 2023 total

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin has launched its 2024 fundraising campaign.

Hundreds of people were at Shelldale Centre in Guelph last Thursday for the official launch.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Better is Possible.”

“It is a really exciting time. We are filled with hope with this year’s campaign,” said executive director Glenna Banda.

“We know there are a lot of individuals and organizations that need assistance from the community right now.”

A number of community organizations were on hand for the fundraising campaign launch. Tom Armitage of The Seed and Kristen Cairney of Wyndham House were there to talk about poverty and how the United Way programs address the cause.

Also at the launch was Ray Stultz, who is once again the chair of the fundraising campaign.

“We’re really happy to have Ray on board,” Banda said. “He’s been involved in so many local organizations. He has great energy and is really excited to introduce people to the United Way and the great work that we are doing.”

“We can help each other live better lives because what’s better for you is better for everyone,” said Stultz in a news release.

“We’re here to make sure the community we all love is taken care of.”

More than $2.5 million was raised in the 2023 campaign. Stultz said more than $2.6 million will be needed to continue delivering programs and services. However, no fundraising goal was set for 2024.

“Part of that is that we really want to focus on the change that we are trying to make in the community,” Banda said. “Sometimes, looking at those numbers, it could be a little bit of a distraction.”

Banda did say that United Way is hoping to surpass last year’s total.

Donations can be made through the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin website, unitedwaygwd.com, or by contacting its office at 519-821-0571.