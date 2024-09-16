Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

TIFF to screen controversial ‘Russians at War’ after halting shows amid protest

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 6:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freeland criticizes use of public funds for ‘Russians at War’ doc screening at TIFF'
Freeland criticizes use of public funds for ‘Russians at War’ doc screening at TIFF
WATCH: Freeland criticizes use of public funds for 'Russians at War' doc screening at TIFF.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto International Film Festival has rescheduled screenings of controversial documentary “Russians at War” after it paused showings over “significant threats.”

TIFF says in a programming alert that the film about the disillusionment of some Russian soldiers on the front lines of the Ukraine war will play Tuesday at TIFF Lightbox.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The documentary by Russian Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova ignited protests from Ukrainian officials and community groups, who argued it amounts to “propaganda” – a claim both the director and TIFF have rejected.

Last week, TIFF announced it was pausing screenings of “Russians at War” due to “significant threats to festival operations and public safety.

Trending Now

The feature was slated for its North American premiere in Toronto last Friday, with additional weekend screenings also being postponed. The festival ended Sunday.

A social media post from the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on Sunday called for “another protest” in reaction to the decision to screen the film.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices