TIFF to screen controversial ‘Russians at War’ after halting shows amid protest

The Toronto International Film Festival has rescheduled screenings of controversial documentary “Russians at War” after it paused showings over “significant threats.”

TIFF says in a programming alert that the film about the disillusionment of some Russian soldiers on the front lines of the Ukraine war will play Tuesday at TIFF Lightbox.

The documentary by Russian Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova ignited protests from Ukrainian officials and community groups, who argued it amounts to “propaganda” – a claim both the director and TIFF have rejected.

Last week, TIFF announced it was pausing screenings of “Russians at War” due to “significant threats to festival operations and public safety.

The feature was slated for its North American premiere in Toronto last Friday, with additional weekend screenings also being postponed. The festival ended Sunday.

A social media post from the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on Sunday called for “another protest” in reaction to the decision to screen the film.