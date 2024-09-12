Saskatchewan government issues new timber allocations to support upstart mill

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan government says it has allocated 1.2 million cubic metres of timber in order to support the upstart of a new mill in Prince Albert.

Saskatchewan-based company One Sky Forest Products is set to begin construction on the 400-million-dollar mill in 2025, resulting in an estimated 800 direct and indirect jobs.

The new mill will focus on production of oriented strand board, a versatile and specifically engineered wood panel commonly used in home construction.

The provincial government says this allocation was made with sound forest management practices in mind.