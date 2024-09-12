Saskatchewan government issues new timber allocations to support upstart mill

The Saskatchewan government says it has allocated 1.2 million cubic metres of timber in order to support the upstart of a new mill in Prince Albert.
Saskatchewan-based company One Sky Forest Products is set to begin construction on the 400-million-dollar mill in 2025, resulting in an estimated 800 direct and indirect jobs.
The new mill will focus on production of oriented strand board, a versatile and specifically engineered wood panel commonly used in home construction.
The provincial government says this allocation was made with sound forest management practices in mind.
