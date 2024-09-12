Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan government issues new timber allocations to support upstart mill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it has allocated nearly 1.2 million cubic metres of timber to Saskatchewan-based company One Sky Forest Product.
The Saskatchewan government says it has allocated 1.2 million cubic metres of timber in order to support the upstart of a new mill in Prince Albert.

Saskatchewan-based company One Sky Forest Products is set to begin construction on the 400-million-dollar mill in 2025, resulting in an estimated 800 direct and indirect jobs.

The new mill will focus on production of oriented strand board, a versatile and specifically engineered wood panel commonly used in home construction.

The provincial government says this allocation was made with sound forest management practices in mind.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

