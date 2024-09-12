Police in Ontario town prepare for Outlaw biker gang to descend

Send this page to someone via email

While many Ontarians have heard the stories of the biker gatherings in Port Dover on Friday the 13ths, few are likely aware that a bike gang also gets together in another small Ontario town on the same day.

For the past six years, members of The Outlaws, one of the oldest biker clubs in the world, have been gathering in Gananoque on Friday the 13ths and police and local officials have warned the public to expect the same on Friday.

“We have become a gathering place for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club on Friday the 13th,” Gananoque Mayor John Beddow told Global News.

He says as long as the notorious gang does not cause any disturbances, they are welcome in the township.

“We live in a country in a place where we have the right to travel freely, we have the freedom of association, and all people who respect the law and act lawfully are able to enjoy those rights and freedoms,” he said.

Local police along with OPP have issued a statement that also warned of the arrival of the bikers in their community.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activity can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario,” the statement read.

“Gananoque Police Service is reminding citizens that these events have occurred over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if you require police assistance.”

The last Friday the 13th occurred in October of last year, which saw more than 50,000 people gather in Port Dover.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that with sunny skies in the forecast, they are expecting a much larger crowd on Friday.

In Gananoque, they will be expecting a much smaller gathering of around 150 people, although a police official said they are all expected to be connected to the biker gang.

Police officials say they have called in help from neighbouring agencies in case there is any trouble on Friday.

“We have assistance from many outside agencies to ensure we have a large police presence for the event,” Sgt. Mike Driscoll said in an email.

The tourist town of just over 5,000 people is located about 40 minutes up the highway from Kingston but the bikers do not have a clubhouse in the town so it remains unclear why they started to gather there in 2018.

“This, I suppose, might be an interesting byproduct of our efforts to attract more and more varied organizations to visit Gananoque,” Beddow said. “Be careful what you wish for, you might succeed.”

Some in Gananoque, such as those at Moroni’s Restaurant And Sports Bar, see the bright side of having an influx of people into their town.

“The girls they tell me they don’t mind at all, they’re tipping well, very polite, and they’re glad to see them all the time,” owner Nikolaos Giannakouras said.

Things will return to normal in both Ontario communities on Saturday but it won’t be long before the bikers return as the next Friday the 13th is in December.

*With files from Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf