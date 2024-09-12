Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Montreal mayor defends limiting comments on social media, says she won’t accept vulgar slurs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Australia plans to set minimum age limit for using social media'
Health Matters: Australia plans to set minimum age limit for using social media
RELATED - Australia plans to set a minimum age limit for children to use social media. The government is citing concerns about mental and physical health, but the proposal is sparking backlash from digital rights advocates. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Sept. 10, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending her decision to limit comments on her social media accounts — with an announcement on social media.

She posted screenshots to X on Wednesday morning of vulgar names she’s been called on the platform, and says comments on her posts for months have been dominated by insults, to the point that she decided to block them.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal’s Opposition leader and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association have criticized Plante for limiting freedom of expression by turning off comments on X and only allowing her followers to comment on Instagram posts.

Trending Now

They say elected officials who use social media should be willing to hear from constituents on those platforms.

However, Plante says some people may believe there is a fundamental right to call someone offensive names and to normalize violence online, but she disagrees.

Story continues below advertisement

Her statement on X is closed to comments.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices