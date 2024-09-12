Boeing braces for potential strike, adding to production and financial woes

Send this page to someone via email

Boeing’s U.S. West Coast factory workers started voting on Thursday on a much-criticized new contract and a possible strike, piling pressure on the planemaker as it wrestles with chronic production delays and mounting debt.

A potential strike could start on Friday, which would be a big early blow to new CEO Kelly Ortberg, brought on last month to restore faith in the planemaker after a door panel blew off a near-new 737 MAX jet in mid-air in January.

Roughly 30,000 workers who produce Boeing’s 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets in the Seattle and Portland areas are voting on their first full contract in 16 years.

Polling will close at 6 p.m. PT and the result will be announced this evening, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said. If a strike is sanctioned, it could start at midnight.

The proposed deal includes a general wage increase of 25%, a $3,000 signing bonus and a pledge to build Boeing’s next commercial jet in the Seattle area, provided the program is launched within the four years of the contract.

Although the IAM leadership recommended its members accept the deal on Sunday, workers have responded angrily to the terms, with many arguing for the originally demanded 40% pay rise and lamenting the loss of an annual bonus.

Following a meeting to discuss the contract at IAM’s office in Seattle on Wednesday, six Boeing employees told Reuters they would be voting to strike and were confident the bulk of union members would do the same.

“I’m ready to go on strike for as long as necessary to get everything that we deserve,” said Josh King, a 36-year-old quality inspector. “Normally, a strike doesn’t bring a worse offer, it always brings a better offer.”

In a sign some workers were already preparing for picket lines, one union member left the meeting on Wednesday carrying a placard under her arm that read: “On Strike Against Boeing.”

Workers have been protesting all week in Boeing factories in the Seattle area that assemble Boeing’s MAX, 777 and 767 jets. On Thursday, workers waiting to vote stood in a line snaking along the street outside the union’s offices in Renton, the Seattle suburb where Boeing makes its best-selling 737 jet.

One member wearing a high-visibility vest shouted, “time to strike, baby!” as he exited the building after casting his vote. Reuters spoke to four worker who said they had voted to strike, declining to give their names or comment further.

Shares in Boeing were up 0.6% in the morning trading.

New CEO pleads for ratification

Boeing shares are down 36% this year on concerns over safety, production and a $60 billion debt burden. A strike would pile on the financial pain and add to delays in delivering planes to airlines already struggling with capacity shortages.

According to a note from TD Cowen, a 50-day strike could cost Boeing an estimated $3 billion to $3.5 billion of cash flow. The Boeing workers’ last strike in 2008 shuttered plants for 52 days and hit revenue by an estimated $100 million per day.

S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday that an extended worker strike could delay the planemaker’s recovery and hurt its overall rating. Both S&P and Moody’s rate Boeing one notch above junk status.

Ortberg sent a letter to workers on Wednesday, urging them to sign the deal for the good of the company.

“A strike would put our shared recovery in jeopardy, further eroding trust with our customers and hurting our ability to determine our future together,” the letter said.

The labor talks are a key test for Ortberg, who met with the union’s main negotiator after arriving in August with a pledge to improve labor relations and safety and ramp up production of Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX passenger jet.

Ortberg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes boss Stephanie Pope hit the floor at the company’s jet assembly plants in Everett and Renton this week to talk with workers about the proposed deal, a source said.

A strike could also become an issue for airlines which depend on Boeing’s aircraft. Still, Michael O’Leary, CEO of Boeing customer Ryanair RYA.I said on Thursday that a strike could further delays aircraft deliveries, but added he believed that if it happened, it would be short. “We would like to see the labor agreement sorted,” he said.

Boeing machine repair mechanic Harold Wilson said he had mixed emotions about the contract and wanted to see better pensions and higher wages for younger workers.

“I think Boeing will be left struggling again.”