Bon Jovi talks woman off bridge ledge in Nashville

Police in Nashville have praised rockstar Jon Bon Jovi for helping to talk a distressed woman off the ledge of a bridge on Tuesday evening.

The moment on the city’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge was recorded in surveillance footage and uploaded online by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. In the video, Bon Jovi and another person are walking over the Cumberland River when they notice a woman in a blue T-shirt clinging to the opposite side of the bridge’s guardrail.

Bon Jovi and his companion appear calm as they approach the woman and talk to her. The video does not include audio, and it is unclear what the Livin’ On A Prayer singer said.

After nearly a minute, Bon Jovi and the other person help the woman back over the guardrail. Bon Jovi then hugs the woman and continues the conversation. Together, Bon Jovi, the woman and several other people walk back across the bridge.

On X, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department gave a “shout out” to Bon Jovi and his team for their assistance. The authority said Bon Jovi “helped persuade” the woman off the ledge and back to safety.

Bon Jovi has not commented publicly on the situation.

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Nashville police chief John Drake said of the incident. A spokesperson for police told CNN the woman in the video was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Bon Jovi had earlier been spotted apparently filming a music video on the bridge.

🚨Bon Jovi News Jon Bon Jovi filming in Nashville for a music video for People’s House (war & treaty version)#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/ruv4PiiBnv — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) September 11, 2024

The video shared by police earned Bon Jovi much adoration online. One fan called the singer the “greatest rock star in the world and now hero.”

Jon Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero. @BonJovi. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 12, 2024

Another commenter said the video moved them to tears.

“In a time of such division and hardship, I can truly feel the love in his actions,” they wrote. “A beautiful example of empathy and kindness.”

This moved me to tears. In a time of such division and hardship, I can truly feel the love in his actions. Well done, @jonbonjovi. A beautiful example of empathy and kindness. — MusicCityMaven (@Weliftasweclimb) September 11, 2024

“We’re all living on a prayer, to one degree or another,” wrote another.

We’re all living on a prayer, to one degree or another. — Jimbo OPKS- Fighting Price Guaging. (@BreedJim) September 12, 2024

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.