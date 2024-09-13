Hospital shaving elderly Sikh patient without consent ‘cannot happen again’: WSO

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario hospital network is investigating an incident from last month in which an older Sikh patient’s beard was shaved off without his consent, a move that has been condemned by the Sikh community as a severe breach of religious rights.

As the investigation unfolds, Balpreet Singh, legal counsel and spokesperson for the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO), expressed hope that the patient and his family will receive an explanation and that accountability will follow.

He also emphasized the need for the hospital to reassure the Sikh community that their faith practices will be respected and understood.

“This is unspeakable. I can’t exaggerate the trauma this has really caused, not just for this family, but for the community. It’s a loss of trust,” Singh told Global News. “There need to be steps in the future to ensure this cannot happen again. And that means working with the Sikh community on ongoing training and awareness.”

In late August, Joginder Singh Kaler, a practising Sikh from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), was transferred to Brampton Civic Hospital from Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital. About a month earlier, he had a major fall and was taken to the Toronto hospital to receive treatment and underwent reconstructive surgery on his fractured jaw. His beard was not shaved for that procedure.

While Kaler was unconscious at Brampton Civic Hospital and unable to provide consent, the hospital contacted his family to request permission to shave him, according to advocates for the family.

The family refused, wishing to preserve his beard, but it was shaved nonetheless.

“He’s never shaved his beard because uncut hair is a part of the Sikh faith, it’s one of the articles of faith,” Singh said. “But to see him in that state was a shock for the family. And it’s a humiliating violation of someone’s faith.”

In a media release regarding the incident, the WSO stated that it had written to the William Osler Health System, which oversees Brampton Civic Hospital, to express its “shock and outrage” over the matter.

William Osler Health Systems has now launched a “thorough investigation upon receiving the concern,” a spokesperson from the health network told Global News in an email on Thursday.

“Out of respect for patient privacy, Osler cannot comment on any individual experience, however, we are undertaking a comprehensive review of this case in accordance with our standard processes,” the spokesperson said.

“Osler has expressed its commitment to share updates and partner with the family throughout this investigation. As part of this review, Osler is also collaborating with external partners also involved in the patient’s care to ensure a complete understanding of the circumstances.”

The WSO said the incident has not only inflicted emotional distress upon Kaler’s family but has also caused them profound trauma during an already challenging time.

“No one really understood the gravity of the issue and that they violated this individual’s faith in the worst possible manner… removing it completely is a robbing of dignity,” Singh said.

He added that the family was never informed of any medical necessity to remove the beard, especially since Kaler had already undergone jaw surgery.

“He’d already had his jaw surgery and he had arrived with his beard and now he had it completely removed. It made no sense,” Singh said.

In the statement to Global News, the Osler spokesperson said the health network respects the religious rights and freedoms of all Canadians and supports a positive, inclusive and safe environment.

“Serving a diverse community, including a significant Sikh population – many of whom are represented among Osler’s staff, physicians, and volunteers – Osler remains dedicated to respecting the religious and cultural practices of all patients and their families,” the spokesperson said.