After ousting former CFO, RBC makes interim finance chief permanent

Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday that interim finance chief Katherine Gibson would take over the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.
Gibson has been serving as the bank’s interim CFO since April following the ouster of Nadine Ahn.
The bank had said it had terminated Ahn after its investigation found she was in an undisclosed close personal relationship with another executive that led to preferential treatment of the executive, including promotion and compensation increases.
Ahn has denied all allegations and sued the country’s largest bank for nearly C$50 million, alleging wrongful termination.
