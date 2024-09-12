Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After ousting former CFO, RBC makes interim finance chief permanent

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 12, 2024 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: RBC customers outraged over partial refund after unauthorized withdrawals'
Consumer Matters: RBC customers outraged over partial refund after unauthorized withdrawals
A B.C. family says they are dealing with a banking error at one of Canada's largest banks with no resolution in site. They say money was withdrawn monthly from the RBC account they share with their daughter without their authorization. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday that interim finance chief Katherine Gibson would take over the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.

Gibson has been serving as the bank’s interim CFO since April following the ouster of Nadine Ahn.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The bank had said it had terminated Ahn after its investigation found she was in an undisclosed close personal relationship with another executive that led to preferential treatment of the executive, including promotion and compensation increases.

Trending Now

Ahn has denied all allegations and sued the country’s largest bank for nearly C$50 million, alleging wrongful termination.

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices