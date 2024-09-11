How one 90-year-old is celebrating his birthday by lacing up the skates

Send this page to someone via email

You’re never too old to do what you love, even when it comes to hockey…

90-year-old Stan Halliwell is celebrating his birthday and being honoured for establishing the Saskatoon Sixty Plus Hockey League.

“I just like to keep busy. I still ride my bike and keep busy,” Halliwell said. “I don’t like sitting around.”

On Wednesday, Stan’s hockey team hit the ice before eating birthday cake and looking back on a successful 31 years.

Check out the video above with the full story.