Sports

How one 90-year-old is celebrating his birthday by lacing up the skates

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 7:44 pm
1 min read
A 90-year-old is celebrating his birthday by lacing up the skates
WATCH: 90-year-old Stan Halliwell is celebrating his birthday and being honoured for establishing the Saskatoon Sixty Plus Hockey League.
You’re never too old to do what you love, even when it comes to hockey…

90-year-old Stan Halliwell is celebrating his birthday and being honoured for establishing the Saskatoon Sixty Plus Hockey League.

“I just like to keep busy. I still ride my bike and keep busy,” Halliwell said. “I don’t like sitting around.”

On Wednesday, Stan’s hockey team hit the ice before eating birthday cake and looking back on a successful 31 years.

Check out the video above with the full story.

