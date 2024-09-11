Saskatchewan NDP promises cuts to provincial sales tax to help with affordability

Send this page to someone via email

Inflation is hitting wallets hard, and it’s having an impact on the dinner table, clothing and more for households in Saskatchewan.

According to Stats Canada, nearly half of Canadians say rising prices are affecting their ability to meet their day-to-day needs. Households with children say they’re especially struggling.

And with a potential election fast approaching in Saskatchewan, affordability is a big discussion point.

At an event in Saskatoon Wednesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck addressed affordability, announcing the party’s intention to cut provincial sales tax from children’s clothing if elected later this year.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has more on how the affordability crisis is impacting families in Saskatchewan. Watch the video at the top of the page for more on the Sask. NDP announcement.