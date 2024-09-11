Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan NDP promises cuts to provincial sales tax to help with affordability

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 7:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. NDP promises cuts to provincial sales tax to help with affordability'
Sask. NDP promises cuts to provincial sales tax to help with affordability
WATCH: At an event in Saskatoon Wednesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck addressed affordability, announcing the party's intention to cut provincial sales tax from children's clothing if elected later this year. Moosa Imran has more on how the affordability crisis is impacting families in Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Inflation is hitting wallets hard, and it’s having an impact on the dinner table, clothing and more for households in Saskatchewan.

According to Stats Canada, nearly half of Canadians say rising prices are affecting their ability to meet their day-to-day needs. Households with children say they’re especially struggling.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And with a potential election fast approaching in Saskatchewan, affordability is a big discussion point.

At an event in Saskatoon Wednesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck addressed affordability, announcing the party’s intention to cut provincial sales tax from children’s clothing if elected later this year.

Trending Now

Global News’ Moosa Imran has more on how the affordability crisis is impacting families in Saskatchewan. Watch the video at the top of the page for more on the Sask. NDP announcement.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices