Canada

Saskatoon tribal council urges city to open a permanent shelter ahead of winter

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 7:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon tribal council urges city to open a permanent shelter ahead of winter'
Saskatoon tribal council urges city to open a permanent shelter ahead of winter
WATCH: With a new temporary 30-bed emergency shelter coming to Saskatoon, calls for a permanent shelter are increasing. Saskatoon tribal council chief Mark Arcand is growing wary of how prepared the city is for when the temperatures drop.
With a new temporary 30-bed emergency shelter coming to Saskatoon, calls for a permanent shelter are increasing.

Saskatoon tribal council chief Mark Arcand is growing wary of how prepared the city is for when the temperatures drop.

He wants provincial funding for the locations allocated to warm up shelters or existing organizations until they’re up and running.

Josh Gwozdz has more on the push for a permanent shelter, and how the city and province are reacting. Check out the video at the top for the full story.

