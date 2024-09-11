Saskatoon tribal council urges city to open a permanent shelter ahead of winter

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With a new temporary 30-bed emergency shelter coming to Saskatoon, calls for a permanent shelter are increasing.

Saskatoon tribal council chief Mark Arcand is growing wary of how prepared the city is for when the temperatures drop.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He wants provincial funding for the locations allocated to warm up shelters or existing organizations until they’re up and running.

Josh Gwozdz has more on the push for a permanent shelter, and how the city and province are reacting. Check out the video at the top for the full story.