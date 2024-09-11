NDP expected to discuss fall strategy at caucus retreat

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrat MPs are heading into a second day of meetings in Montreal as they nail down a plan for how to navigate the minority Parliament this fall.

Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled on Tuesday that he will have more to say on Wednesday about the party’s strategy for the upcoming sitting.

The caucus retreat comes one week after Singh announced the party has left the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.

Singh is hoping to convince Canadians that his party can defeat the federal Conservatives, who have been riding high in the polls over the last year.

With the return of Parliament just days away, the NDP is also keeping in mind how other parties will look to capitalize on the new makeup of the House of Commons.

The Bloc Québécois has already indicated that it’s written up a list of demands it has for the Liberals in exchange for support on votes.