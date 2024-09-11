Search underway for N.S. woman in ‘suspicious’ disappearance, last seen in Ontario

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the “suspicious” disappearance of a 55-year-old woman last seen in Ontario two weeks ago.

Police said the Annapolis District RCMP began a missing person’s investigation into Esther Jones on Sept. 2 when she was first reported missing.

Jones was last seen a couple days earlier on Aug. 31 in Kingston, Ont.

Jones is described by police as five feet four inches with a slim build. She has dirty blond/brown, greying, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

She may have been wearing a black T-shirt with ties on the shoulders, a black and floral below-knee-length skirt, and sunglasses with mirrored lenses when she was last seen.

On Sept. 4, officers found Jones’ vehicle — a silver 2009 Volkswagen Passat. It was found abandoned in Greenwood.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers have deemed Jones’ disappearance suspicious,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.