How the looming Air Canada strike could impact Saskatchewan flights

Travellers are going to need to keep a close eye on their itinerary as we head towards the weekend, with Air Canada potentially going on strike.

With multiple Air Canada flights out of Saskatchewan every day, problems could arise quickly.

After stalled contract negotiations between Air Canada and the Air Line Pilots Association, the airline put out a news release on Monday saying its operations are not currently affected.

But if an agreement is not reached by Friday, Air Canada will begin winding down operations, preparing to issue a 72-hour lockout notice as early as Sunday.

Thousands of people flying in and out of the Regina International Airport could feel the impact.

“Currently Air Canada offers three flights a day to Vancouver and three flights a day to Toronto. It’s a major carrier for this airport,” Regina airport CEO James Bogusz said.

Bogusz pointed to the turbulence airports have felt throughout the summer with the WestJet labour disruption and now Air Canada’s potential strike.

“We’re all very concerned about what might happen this weekend,” he said. “Let’s see how this week unfolds. A lot can happen between now and the weekend.”

Until then, it’s business as usual for the province’s two biggest airports.

“At this time, we recommend that all travellers check the status of their flights with their airlines prior to coming to the airport,” Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport said in a statement.

“Air Canada has confirmed that there is still sufficient time to reach an agreement, and it is their intent to finalize a negotiated agreement with Air Line Pilots Association over the coming weeks.”

According to Air Canada’s website, for passengers who booked flights before Sept. 9 to travel between Sept. 15 and Sept. 23, people can change their flights free of charge.

If the strike notice is issued, and people find themselves in a tough spot, Bogusz reminds passengers that Air Canada workers at the airport do not have any control over disruptions.

“If your flight is disrupted, for this reason or any reason, please do not take it out on the local agents,” Bogusz said. “They deserve better, and we do know how frustrating it is. We certainly hope for a resolution before the weekend.”