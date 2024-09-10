Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How the looming Air Canada strike could impact Saskatchewan flights

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 5:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How will Air Canada passengers be affected by a potential strike?'
How will Air Canada passengers be affected by a potential strike?
After an already turbulent travel season, Air Canada is warning it could start grounding planes ahead of a potential pilots' strike. Mackenzie Gray explains when the stoppage could start and how it could play out, the disagreements between the company and the pilots' union in negotiations for a new deal, and how affected passengers may be entitled to compensation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers are going to need to keep a close eye on their itinerary as we head towards the weekend, with Air Canada potentially going on strike.

With multiple Air Canada flights out of Saskatchewan every day, problems could arise quickly.

After stalled contract negotiations between Air Canada and the Air Line Pilots Association, the airline put out a news release on Monday saying its operations are not currently affected.

But if an agreement is not reached by Friday, Air Canada will begin winding down operations, preparing to issue a 72-hour lockout notice as early as Sunday.

Thousands of people flying in and out of the Regina International Airport could feel the impact.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Currently Air Canada offers three flights a day to Vancouver and three flights a day to Toronto. It’s a major carrier for this airport,” Regina airport CEO James Bogusz said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bogusz pointed to the turbulence airports have felt throughout the summer with the WestJet labour disruption and now Air Canada’s potential strike.

“We’re all very concerned about what might happen this weekend,” he said. “Let’s see how this week unfolds. A lot can happen between now and the weekend.”

Until then, it’s business as usual for the province’s two biggest airports.

“At this time, we recommend that all travellers check the status of their flights with their airlines prior to coming to the airport,” Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport said in a statement.

Trending Now

“Air Canada has confirmed that there is still sufficient time to reach an agreement, and it is their intent to finalize a negotiated agreement with Air Line Pilots Association over the coming weeks.”

According to Air Canada’s website, for passengers who booked flights before Sept. 9 to travel between Sept. 15 and Sept. 23, people can change their flights free of charge.

If the strike notice is issued, and people find themselves in a tough spot, Bogusz reminds passengers that Air Canada workers at the airport do not have any control over disruptions.

“If your flight is disrupted, for this reason or any reason, please do not take it out on the local agents,” Bogusz said. “They deserve better, and we do know how frustrating it is. We certainly hope for a resolution before the weekend.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices