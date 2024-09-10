Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Red Lobster exiting bankruptcy as Canadian court approves restructuring plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Red Lobster files for bankruptcy protection'
Red Lobster files for bankruptcy protection
WATCH - Red Lobster files for bankruptcy protection – May 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Canadian court has cleared the reorganization plan of Red Lobster that will see the seafood chain exit bankruptcy.

Justice Peter Cavanagh of the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Tuesday granted an order that recognizes and gives force to the plan approved by a U.S. bankruptcy judge last week.

The plan is expected to allow all 27 restaurant locations in Canada to remain open as part of the roughly 544 total locations that will stay in operation, which is down from 578 as of May’s bankruptcy filing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

U.S. approval of the restructuring plan was, among other conditions, contingent on the plan’s approval by the Canadian court.

Click to play video: 'Red Lobster’s ‘ultimate’ endless shrimp deal backfires, costing company millions'
Red Lobster’s ‘ultimate’ endless shrimp deal backfires, costing company millions
Trending Now

The restructuring will see a lender group led by asset manager Fortress acquire the business, a new CEO being installed and a commitment of more than US$60 million in new funding.

Story continues below advertisement

Under terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of September, the chain will continue to operate as an independent company.

— with files from AP

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices