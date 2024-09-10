Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Residents of wildfire-threatened Saskatchewan community cleared for return

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Two Canada geese swim as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, September 3, 2023 View image in full screen
Residents of a Cree community in northeastern Saskatchewan have been given the all-clear to return almost a month after a fast-moving wildfire forced them from their homes. Two Canada geese swim as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SANDY BAY, SASK. — Residents of a Cree community in northeastern Saskatchewan have been given the all-clear to return almost a month after a fast-moving wildfire forced them from their homes.

Vice Chief Justin Halcrow of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation says the evacuation order for Sandy Bay has been rescinded.

In a note to community members, Halcrow says the fire risk is now low and essential services like power, water, sewer, health care and grocery stores are up and running.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Buses are being provided to transport community members who had been staying in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Sandy Bay, one of nine communities that make up Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, has a population of about 1,800.

Trending Now

Its residents were ordered to leave on Aug. 13 as fire approached the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“This has been a challenging time for us all, but your resilience and patience have been appreciated,” Halcrow said in the note.

“As you make your way home today, we wish everyone safe travels.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices