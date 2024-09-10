Residents of wildfire-threatened Saskatchewan community cleared for return

See more sharing options

SANDY BAY, SASK. — Residents of a Cree community in northeastern Saskatchewan have been given the all-clear to return almost a month after a fast-moving wildfire forced them from their homes.

Vice Chief Justin Halcrow of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation says the evacuation order for Sandy Bay has been rescinded.

In a note to community members, Halcrow says the fire risk is now low and essential services like power, water, sewer, health care and grocery stores are up and running.

Buses are being provided to transport community members who had been staying in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Sandy Bay, one of nine communities that make up Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, has a population of about 1,800.

Its residents were ordered to leave on Aug. 13 as fire approached the community.

“This has been a challenging time for us all, but your resilience and patience have been appreciated,” Halcrow said in the note.

“As you make your way home today, we wish everyone safe travels.”