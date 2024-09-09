Air Canada passengers worried as possible pilot strike looms

Send this page to someone via email

As a strike by over 5,200 Air Canada pilots looms closer, passengers are beginning to worry about the ramifications.

Nancy Duarte-Nesrallah is an Air Canada passenger travelling multiple times this month. She says her delayed vacation could be in jeopardy.

“I’m a little worried that the strike might impact our travel plans, for sure,” said Duarte-Nesrallah.

On Monday morning, Air Canada released a statement announcing the potential of a strike in less than a week.

“Talks between the company and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, continue, but the parties remain far apart. Unless an agreement is reached, beginning on September 15, 2024, either party may issue a 72-hour strike or lock out notice, which would trigger the carrier’s three-day wind down plan.”

John Gradek of McGill University says the statement from Canada’s largest airline leads him to assume the probability of the strike is rising.

“Given what Air Canada was saying and what the press release covered, I’m saying the odds are probably about 60/40 of a strike happening,” Gradek said.

Pilots are seeking to close the gap with their American colleagues, some of whom just signed new deals to make upwards of 40 per cent more.

Another Air Canada passenger, Michelle Jarvis, says she understands where the pilots are coming from, but she is concerned about the potential job action.

“I understand why this strike may happen, I understand that the pilots are receiving far lower wages than their counterparts in the States… I’m just sorry that it might have to come to a strike,” said Jarvis.

Some of the concerns, according to Duarte-Nesrallah, include the inability for many travellers to take spontaneous time off work.

“Taking time off work, you have to ask for leave in advance and so forth. But I’m confident that it’s been a pretty good airline, that they would be able to reimburse or accommodate our flights down the road.”

A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says Air Canada must avoid the strike, not the union.

“Air Canada has the power to avert a strike and the significant air travel disruptions that flow from it, but first they have to get serious at the bargaining table and recognize the value our pilots brings to the airline,” said First Officer Charlene Hudy, Chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC).

Air Canada says if a strike is triggered, it will begin a gradual suspension of its services over the course of three days. Air Canada Express will remain operational even if the strike begins, as it is operated by a third-party organization.