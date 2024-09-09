Menu

Canada

Pilot, passengers all survive plane crash north of Montreal, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pilot walks away after plane crash-lands on Calgary golf course'
Pilot walks away after plane crash-lands on Calgary golf course
RELATED - A pilot escaped injury after his piper aircraft crash-landed on a Calgary golf course. Elissa Carpenter reports. – Aug 16, 2024
Quebec provincial police say four people walked away from a plane crash Sunday in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Following the crash, police launched a search and rescue operation and found all four occupants with minor injuries.

The plane came down around 12:15 p.m. near Ferme-Neuve, Que., about 200 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Patrol officers on all-terrain vehicles found the plane and its occupants about two hours later with help from the local fire department.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says the pilot and three passengers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Savoie says the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified of the crash, adding that a mechanical issue could be at fault.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

