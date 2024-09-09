Pilot, passengers all survive plane crash north of Montreal, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say four people walked away from a plane crash Sunday in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Following the crash, police launched a search and rescue operation and found all four occupants with minor injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The plane came down around 12:15 p.m. near Ferme-Neuve, Que., about 200 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Patrol officers on all-terrain vehicles found the plane and its occupants about two hours later with help from the local fire department.

Sgt. Camille Savoie says the pilot and three passengers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Savoie says the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified of the crash, adding that a mechanical issue could be at fault.