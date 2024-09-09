Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Menopause, ‘historically’ in the dark, now coming to light: experts

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
Menopause year-ender View image in full screen
Woman suffering from hot flashes due to early menopause symptoms. nicoletaionescu/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg gym is trying to help change the stigma around aging and women’s health.

Fifty 5 Fitness’s goal is to help women deal with everything that comes before, during and after menopause.

“With research coming out on women and menopause, they’re finding out that instead of doing regular strength training where you go to the gym and maybe (do a) rep range of eight to 15 reps … you’re really not building that strength up,” said Emily Parkes, who owns the facility. “What we should be doing now is a rep range anywhere between three to eight reps per exercise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Participants said they enjoy the camaraderie the gym offers.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They’re not the only ones looking to connect with others going through the same issues. Data from PatientMetRx shows that in 2021 and 2022, the number of social media posts about menopause jumped 57 per cent. That’s a change for the better, says Dr. Monica Christmas, the director of the menopause program at the University of Chicago Medicine.

“You learn about puberty in school for boys and girls … (and) what’s going to happen to their bodies. We have not historically, I’ll say, done the same for this other end of the reproductive spectrum,” she said.

Trending Now

Dr. Omolay Famuyide, a menopause specialist in Winnipeg, said she is increasingly seeing more women asking more questions.

“I have no doubt that apart of why we are seeing, what I call, this movement — and I hope it’s a movement — is because women are not only amazing advocates for their own health, but we have so much more information,” she said.

It’s an important posture to take, Christmas says.

“More of us are living well into our 80s. So a large portion of our life is being spent in this menopause phase,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Micromovements to help metabolism in menopause'
Micromovements to help metabolism in menopause
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices