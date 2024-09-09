Menu

Crime

Second man arrested in Wellington Crescent hit-and-run that killed Winnipeg cyclist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
FILE - Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent on June 6, 2024. On Monday, police said they had made a second arrest in the case. View image in full screen
FILE - Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent on June 6, 2024. On Monday, police said they had made a second arrest in the case. Michael Draven / Global News
A second person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Winnipeg cyclist in June, police say.

A 19-year-old man had previously been charged in the incident, which saw a 61-year-old cyclist struck by a BMW on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North on the morning of June 6.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries. The incident sparked protests on Wellington Crescent, calling for safer bike infrastructure.

Police said Monday that the second man, an 18-year-old, faces a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He has been released on an undertaking.

