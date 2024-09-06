Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyanobacteria advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyanobacteria advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake'
Cyanobacteria advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake
Warm, calm weather mixed with rain and cooler temperatures has turned multiple lakes throughout Alberta into mixing bowls that cause a certain toxic algae to bloom excessively, including Henderson Lake. Jordan Prentice has more on this harmful bacteria that has the potential to make humans and pets quite sick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Lethbridge’s cyanobacteria advisory remains in effect at Henderson Lake until further notice.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, may resemble grass clippings or scum floating on the surface of neighbourhood parks and ponds. It’s unpleasant to see and smell, but also has the potential to be dangerous if touched or consumed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Humans and animals who come into contact with or swallow blue-green algae may experience a wide range of symptoms, including skin irritation, rash, sore throat, nausea, fever and vomiting. For pets, it could be fatal.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and disappear within one to two days. If they worsen, the province advises to call Health Link at 811.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices