Cyanobacteria advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge’s cyanobacteria advisory remains in effect at Henderson Lake until further notice.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, may resemble grass clippings or scum floating on the surface of neighbourhood parks and ponds. It’s unpleasant to see and smell, but also has the potential to be dangerous if touched or consumed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Humans and animals who come into contact with or swallow blue-green algae may experience a wide range of symptoms, including skin irritation, rash, sore throat, nausea, fever and vomiting. For pets, it could be fatal.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and disappear within one to two days. If they worsen, the province advises to call Health Link at 811.