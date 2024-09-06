Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia proposes two-year extension to five per cent rent cap until end of 2027

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents worry as rent cap in Nova Scotia increases'
Residents worry as rent cap in Nova Scotia increases
The rent cap in Nova Scotia has increased from two to five per cent as of the new year. But with the affordability and housing crisis still rampant, some residents are worried about the impact this could bring. Amber Fryday reports. – Jan 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government is proposing to extend its five per cent cap on rent increases another two years.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc says legislation tabled today would extend the cap — set to expire Dec. 31, 2025 — to the end of 2027.

LeBlanc says the five per cent ceiling balances the needs of landlords and tenants, both of whom are facing increased costs.

Other proposed changes would allow landlords to issue eviction notices three days after rent is due instead of 15 days, while tenants would be prohibited from subletting units for more rent than they are currently paying.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As well, the bill proposes clearer conditions for landlords to end a tenancy, such as criminal behaviour, disturbing fellow tenants, repeated late rental payments and extraordinary damage to a unit.

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc says his department decided against creating a rental compliance and enforcement unit, saying there are adequate protections for tenants under existing rules and regulations.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Protesters call for fixed-term lease ban during rally at N.S. politician’s office'
Protesters call for fixed-term lease ban during rally at N.S. politician’s office

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices