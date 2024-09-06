Nova Scotia proposes two-year extension to five per cent rent cap until end of 2027

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia government is proposing to extend its five per cent cap on rent increases another two years.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Colton LeBlanc says legislation tabled today would extend the cap — set to expire Dec. 31, 2025 — to the end of 2027.

LeBlanc says the five per cent ceiling balances the needs of landlords and tenants, both of whom are facing increased costs.

Other proposed changes would allow landlords to issue eviction notices three days after rent is due instead of 15 days, while tenants would be prohibited from subletting units for more rent than they are currently paying.

As well, the bill proposes clearer conditions for landlords to end a tenancy, such as criminal behaviour, disturbing fellow tenants, repeated late rental payments and extraordinary damage to a unit.

LeBlanc says his department decided against creating a rental compliance and enforcement unit, saying there are adequate protections for tenants under existing rules and regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.