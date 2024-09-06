China requests talks with Canada at WTO over EV tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

China said on Friday it had requested talks with Canada at the World Trade Organization on tariffs Ottawa has imposed on its electric vehicles as well as steel and aluminum goods, the same week Beijing announced plans to probe Canadian canola imports.

Beijing on Tuesday announced it planned to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, a week after Ottawa joined the U.S. and EU and imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs and a 25% tariff on its imported steel and aluminum.

“On September 6, China lodged a request for consultations with Canada at the WTO regarding Canada’s additional tariffs on electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products,” a statement from China’s commmerce ministry said.

“Canada has disregarded WTO rules and violated its commitments within the WTO by proposing to impose additional tariffs of 100% and 25%.”

“China urges Canada to abide by WTO rules and immediately correct wrongdoings,” the statement concluded.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher and Kim Coghill)