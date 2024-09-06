Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

China requests talks with Canada at WTO over EV tariffs

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 6, 2024 7:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'China takes 1st steps to block Canadian canola imports, escalating trade feud'
China takes 1st steps to block Canadian canola imports, escalating trade feud
WATCH: China takes 1st steps to block Canadian canola imports, escalating trade feud
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

China said on Friday it had requested talks with Canada at the World Trade Organization on tariffs Ottawa has imposed on its electric vehicles as well as steel and aluminum goods, the same week Beijing announced plans to probe Canadian canola imports.

Beijing on Tuesday announced it planned to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, a week after Ottawa joined the U.S. and EU and imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs and a 25% tariff on its imported steel and aluminum.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“On September 6, China lodged a request for consultations with Canada at the WTO regarding Canada’s additional tariffs on electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products,” a statement from China’s commmerce ministry said.

“Canada has disregarded WTO rules and violated its commitments within the WTO by proposing to impose additional tariffs of 100% and 25%.”

“China urges Canada to abide by WTO rules and immediately correct wrongdoings,” the statement concluded.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada slaps huge tariffs on China-made EVs'
Canada slaps huge tariffs on China-made EVs
Trending Now

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher and Kim Coghill)

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices