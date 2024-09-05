CAPP says environmental groups should be held to same anti-greenwashing standards as oil sector

Send this page to someone via email

An oil and gas industry group says environmental groups must be held to the same truth-in-advertising standards as other sectors under new federal greenwashing rules.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it has submitted formal recommendations to the federal Competition Bureau, which is in the process of developing guidance around the new legislation.

The federal government passed a law in June that says corporations must be able to provide evidence to support their environmental claims.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CAPP, as well as the Pathways Alliance oilsands group and a number of individual oil and gas companies, removed environmental content from their websites in response.

CAPP says the legislation effectively silences discussion around climate and environmental policy.

It says the Competition Bureau should make it clear that environmental groups must also be able to back up their statements with fact or face penalties under the new law.