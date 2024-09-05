Menu

Environment

CAPP says environmental groups should be held to same anti-greenwashing standards as oil sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
Canada’s new ‘greenwashing’ ban faces challenges from industry and provincial leaders
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 29, 2024) The federal government has implemented new rules targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. – Jun 29, 2024
An oil and gas industry group says environmental groups must be held to the same truth-in-advertising standards as other sectors under new federal greenwashing rules.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it has submitted formal recommendations to the federal Competition Bureau, which is in the process of developing guidance around the new legislation.

The federal government passed a law in June that says corporations must be able to provide evidence to support their environmental claims.

CAPP, as well as the Pathways Alliance oilsands group and a number of individual oil and gas companies, removed environmental content from their websites in response.

CAPP says the legislation effectively silences discussion around climate and environmental policy.

It says the Competition Bureau should make it clear that environmental groups must also be able to back up their statements with fact or face penalties under the new law.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

