Canada

NDP’s Singh to lay out ‘vision for Canada’ after ending Liberal deal

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 9:26 am
2 min read
WATCH LIVE: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in Toronto
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to lay out his “vision for Canada” a day after pulling the plug on his party’s supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.

In a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, Singh is expected to talk about next steps and possibly the timing of the next federal election.

Singh announced in a pre-recorded video released on Wednesday that he had “ripped up” the deal with the Liberals, arguing that they have “let people down” and “don’t deserve” to be re-elected.

“The fact is, the Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people,” Singh said.

He also touted the NDP as the only party that can stop a surging Conservative Party from winning the next election.

Is Canada headed for an election? What comes next after NDP ‘rips up’ deal with Liberals?

The Liberals and NDP penned the confidence-and-supply agreement in March 2022 that was supposed to keep the minority government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power until June 2025 and move ahead on some mutually agreeable policies.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The parties agreed to a list of priorities on which to advance, including a dental-care program for low-income Canadians and national pharmacare.

In exchange, the Liberals have counted on NDP support on budgets and any other matters of confidence that would topple the government if the Liberals lost a vote.

An NDP official said Wednesday the party will now weigh support for the Liberals on a case-by-base basis.

‘Not focused on politics’: Trudeau reacts to NDP pulling out of supply-and-confidence deal with Liberals

Speaking in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, Trudeau said he was not focused on politics, but hopes to continue working with the NDP on legislation.

“I’ll let others focus on politics, but I will point out that I really hope the NDP stays focused on how we can deliver for Canadians, as we have over the past years, rather than focusing on politics.”

Trudeau wouldn’t say if an election was imminent, telling reporters a vote “will come in the coming year, hopefully not until next fall.”

Canada’s fixed election date law means a federal election must happen no later than October 2025.

— with files  from Global News’ Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press.

