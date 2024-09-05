Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia legislature returns for fall sitting amid early election speculation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Visitors attend a session of the Nova Scotia legislature, at Province House, in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia legislature is set to open today for its fall sitting.

The early September return has added to speculation of a possible election call later this fall, but Premier Tim Houston will only say that he’s excited about his government’s legislative agenda.

Houston says the Progressive Conservatives still have “lots to do” on behalf of Nova Scotians, but he wasn’t specific about pending legislation when asked about his priorities on Wednesday.

In June, he cast doubt on whether he will adhere to the fixed provincial election date his party passed into law soon after coming to power, which set the date for July 15, 2025.

The Opposition Liberals and the NDP say they are ready for any scenario and remain focused on their own priorities for the sitting.

Both parties say they will highlight the need to deal with cost of living issues, including the shortage of affordable housing and the lack of access to primary health care.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

