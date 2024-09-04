‘Unsettling’: Multiple businesses in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbouhood hit with vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

It was a sad and frustrating sight to walk into work Wednesday morning after multiple businesses in Saskatoon were hit with vandalism Tuesday night.

Several businesses along Avenue C South in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood had their windows smashed, including Pretty Young Thing Studios.

“It’s an unsettling feeling for sure,” co-owner of Pretty Young Thing Studios Natashia Gagnon said. “It only takes one person to come and vandalize our shop to give us not a great day.”

The other owner, Anna Gagnon, said they found a note from police Wednesday morning.

“I looked up from the inside of the studio actually and that’s when I saw the window smashed open,” Anna said. “It is upsetting.”

Next door at Nefelibata Arts and Crafts, it’s a similar story.

“I dropped my son off for his first day of high school, I am having big mom feelings and then I was in the middle of making a post about how lovely the first six months of co-owning this business has been … and then I get a picture of this smashed window,” co-owner Shannon Kuehn said.

In total, four businesses were hit with vandalism, according to Saskatoon police.

Police say they were patrolling the area just before 9 p.m. when they received a report of windows being smashed at a business in the area. Police arrived and found the suspect targeting Landa Autobody.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man, who is now facing several charges relating to mischief under $5,000.

It’s not the first time businesses in the area have dealt with vandalism and theft.

“We have another window located on the side of the building that was smashed through with a brick one time,” Anna said.

Kuehn said vehicles parked in front of the shops have also been smashed.

“It is a systemic problem,” she said. “It’s not just ‘how can we police people more.’ That’s not the problem. They need more supports.”

Those in the area say they enjoy it here, but unfortunately, crime is getting worse and the bills are growing because of it.

“Just got a quote this morning and he said $1,200 for repairs,” Anna said. “That’s a lot for a small business.”

Kuehn has noticed more and more shops closing around the area, she believes in part because of the crime.

“You have businesses sitting open because nobody wants to rent around here because they are afraid of this,” Kuehn said.

The business owners say the situation is extremely frustrating, but the support from the community makes things a little easier.

“I’ve already had several followers and friends of the shop reach out and say, ‘Can I pay your deductible? How can I help?’” Kuehn said.